The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom Who Pretends She Doesn’t Want Anything

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s that time of year again—Mother’s Day 2025 (Sunday, May 11) is just around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’re already struggling with a stubborn mom (and stepmom) who swears she doesn’t want a gift this year. Whether for your biological mom, your new-ish mother-in-law, your not-evil-at-all stepmother, your wife, your grandmother, or a friend, it’s not always easy to narrow down all of the options when you’re scouring the web in search of the best Mother’s Day gifts for someone who either has everything or says they don’t want a gift at all.

Obviously, showing up to Mother’s Day brunch empty-handed is not an option (in most cases), so coming up with a non-basic gift she never knew they needed but will absolutely love is the best route to go. Depending on your relationship with the giftee in question, the best Mother’s Day gifts are usually equal parts sentimental, useful, and, of course, have a personal touch of some kind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, you can always opt for a procrastinator-proof last-minute gift like a beautiful floral bouquet, a box of her favorite chocolates, or a digital gift card, but honestly, you still have plenty of time to pick out both a meaningful and tangible gift, so there’s no need to succumb to your last-resort go-to’s just yet.

From chic weighted blankets designed to reduce stress and mimic the feeling of snuggling to more practical options like luxe espresso machines, a pricey skincare splurge that she wouldn’t buy for herself, or a limited edition bottle of wine that doubles as a decorative vase, we’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts for moms who don’t want anything.

Burke Williams Spa Gift Card Who doesn’t love a comped spa day (or just an hour-long massage or facial)? See At Burke Williams

Oura Ring Of all the fitness trackers and smart wearables I’ve tried, the Oura Ring is hands-down my favorite. Not only is the sleek design actually elegant, but because it’s worn tight around your finger, some experts believe it’s more accurate than wrist wearables. The Oura Ring does need to fit properly, so make sure to opt for the custom ring kit so she can try the sizes on and select the best one. See At Oura Ring Free Shipping

Bearaby Eco-Velvet Weighted Blanket All of us on the Scouted team have gifted our moms with a Bearaby weighted blanket at some point or another, and it never fails to please. See At Bearaby $ 259 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Chaser Mommy and Me Sets If the giftee in question has a mini me, treat them both to these darling (and non-cheesy) sets from Chaser. See At Chaser

Gérard Bertrand Cote des Roses Art Édition Rosé If you’re going to gift the mom on your list this year a bottle of wine, make sure it’s the limited Cote des Roses Art Édition Rosé from Gérard Bertrand, which is not only a delicious beverage for Mother’s Day brunch but also doubles as a reusable piece of art when it’s done. See At International Wine Shop $ 25

Alo Moves Gift Card Treat mom to studio-level fitness in the comfort of her own home with an Alo Moves gift card. Whether she’s a pilates devotee or yogi, Alo Moves has something for everyone. See At Alo Moves

Lunya Washable Silk Robe I firmly believe that a luxurious, premium-quality robe is one of the best gifts you can give—regardless of the recipient, occasion, gender, etc.—and Mother’s Day is no exception. My current favorite is this lightweight, warm-weather-friendly, and machine-washable silk robe from Lunya. It’s absolutely beautiful while still being practical, and I feel like a modern-day princess when I wear it—and mom will, too. See At Lunya $ 278 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine This is the perfect gift for the espresso-obsessed mom in your life. It will also save her tons of money, as she won’t be tempted to pop into her local coffee shop for an afternoon pick-me-up when she makes her latte at home. See At $ 300 Free Returns | Free Shipping

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket This sauna blanket elevated my wellness game so much. I’ve recommended it to just about everyone in my life. If the mama on your list is into wellness or fitness, this detoxifying and endorphin-boosting sauna blanket will be a game-changer. See At HigherDOSE $ 699 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Abercrombie YPB Iconic Tote Bag For the mom who’s always on the go or the new mom who wants a chicer alternative to a traditional diaper bag, look no further than Abercrombie’s organization-enhancing YPB Iconic Tote Bag. The versatile tote is designed with a slew of thoughtful details, including space for a water bottle and a back trolley pass flap so she can attach it to her carry-on. See At $ 89 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe Whether she’s a runner, a speed walker, or just a staunchly loyal Lululemon fan, the brand’s Beyondfeel Running Shoe is an underrated gem. Plus, it’s easier to find out someone’s shoe size than to inquire about the pant size for a pair of leggings. See At Lululemon $ 158 Free Returns | Free Shipping