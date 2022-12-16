The Best Gifts for People Who Don’t Like to Cook (or Just Suck at It)

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you think cooking is an art, a skill, or a science, let’s face it: not everyone enjoys spending time in the kitchen preparing meals. On the other hand, eating out (every meal, every day) can be pretty expensive.

Granted, a meat and seafood delivery service or ordering takeout are always on the table to help you avoid the additional chore of going to the grocery store (especially during the holiday season). However, you’ll still need to cook the meals after they’ve been delivered. Chances are, you have someone on your list who either hates cooking or just downright sucks at it, which gives you a great jumpstart on what to gift them for the holidays. Scroll through below to check out the best gifts for people who hate cooking.

Kline Everything Pan Here’s one way to get out of the kitchen quickly: the Kilne Everything Pan. From scrambling eggs or making French toast to sauteing veggies to searing steaks – and the 11-inch pan is even oven safe up to 750 degrees—this one pan can do pretty much everything. The matching lid is oven safe to 480 degrees and has self-basting dots that retain moisture and flavor. The pan has an aluminum interior with a non-toxic, nonstick porcelain ceramic cooking surface that heats up quickly to reduce cooking time. The exterior is made of a stain-free silicon matte lacquer that makes cleaning easy. Buy at Kline $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

GreenPan Elite Essential Smart Electric 6QT Skillet Pot What’s better than a skillet? A smart skillet/pot! And bonus points for being a ginormous smart skillet/pot with a 6-quart capacity. The GreenPan Elite Essential Smart Skillet can make meals for the entire family. The diamond-infused, ceramic nonstick skillet has ten cooking presets: stir-fry, sauce, soup, steam, simmer, sear, sauté, white rice, brown rice, grains, and warm. The large LCD display and touch control buttons make it easy to operate this smart skillet, which has a temperature range of 160 to 450 degrees and comes in several lush colors. Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cuisinart GR-300WSP1 Elite Griddler Grilled food is delicious, but people who don’t like to cook probably don’t want to go through the hassle of grilling outdoors, either. The stainless steel Cuisinart Elite Griddler sits on the kitchen countertop and plugs into a wall outlet. It can be used as a grill, griddle, and Panini press to easily make everything from bacon, eggs, and pancakes to grilling steaks, burgers, and chicken to grilled chicken sandwiches and quesadillas. The plates can even be changed out to use one side as a grill and the other side as the griddle simultaneously. The temperature is adjustable and can reach 500 degrees. Buy at Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

De’Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine Even people who don’t like to cook will hightail it to the kitchen daily to use this functional piece of art. The De’Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine looks like something you’d see in your favorite coffee house. It has a built-in grinder using sensor-grind technology and six grind settings. The espresso maker also has three temperature settings, smart tamping, two separate heating systems (one for the coffee and one for the milk), and active temperature control. In addition, the LatteArt steam wand allows the user to create artistic textures. Buy at Amazon $ 700 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Best Buy $ 800 Free Shipping | Free Returns

COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1 Airfryer Compact Oilless Small Oven Air frying food is quicker, resulting in less time spent in the kitchen, and the Cosori Air Fryer can reach temperatures of 450 degrees and cook food up to 20% faster than traditional methods. And since it doesn’t use oil, the food is also healthier. The 5-quart appliance is spacious inside but doesn’t take up much space on the countertop. It’s easy to use and has presets for chicken, fries, steak, seafood, bacon, veggies, frozen, preheat, and keeps warm. The tempered glass display is easy to read and scratch-resistant, and the air fryer’s parts are easy to clean. Buy at Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Henckels Classic 7-pc Self-Sharpening Block Set People who don’t like to cook probably don’t do a good job of maintaining their knife set, and dull knives require additional effort, and can also be hazardous to use. The Henckels Classic 7-piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set contains all of the knives needed to cleanly and perfectly cut, dice, slice, and chop food, and the clean cuts are less likely to lead to injuries. The knife block also has self-sharpening slots, so every time a knife is inserted or removed from the block, it’s being sharpened. Each knife is also ergonomic and has a balanced blade, making it comfortable. Buy at Amazon $ 212 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer 6-Quart Capacity This cool contraption cooks quickly—and can even cook 2 separate foods at the same time, so, for example, it can air fry chick on the upper level of the appliance while also steaming veggies on the lower level. The 6-quart Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker can steam and cook simultaneously and steak and bake simultaneously. Other presets include air fry, bake/roast, steam, broil, dehydrate, sear/saute, slow cook, Sous Vide, and Proof. The Speedi Meal Builder App customizes ingredients and creates custom recipes. Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at NINJA $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

