Get Your Paws on These Purrrfect Gifts For Pets—and Pet Parents

Whether you’re looking to treat your fur family to some holiday gifts of their own or are downright stumped on what to get for a certain someone on your list who has everything (and stubbornly swears they don’t want anything), opting for a gift for pets is always a safe bet.

Plus, since both the pet and its owner will surely enjoy the gift you gave them, it’s basically a two-for-one package. There are an endless amount of gift options for pets and pet parents besides the cliche go-tos like holiday outfits and simple Santa stockings filled with the same treats they already get year-round. Nowadays, you can find pet-specific subscription boxes, luxe oversized pet beds with human-grade memory foam cushioning, and even AI-powered pet portraits.

Whether the giftee has a puppy, cat, rabbit, or anything in between, there are plenty of cute gifts for pets that will delight both animal and human this holiday—or any time of the year. So yes, regardless of whether you just needed another excuse to spoil your own fur baby or need a gift idea for someone who’s notoriously difficult to shop for, opting for a gift for pets is the foolproof route.

Crown & Paw Pet Portraits Most pet owners can’t get enough photos of their fur babies, but Crown & Paw’s premium artist-rendered portraits transform your iPhone photos of your pet into a work of art. Submit your or the giftee’s favorite photo of their pet (or pets—up to four) online, wait just a day or two for the preview of the rendition, and approve; the print will be ready in just a couple of weeks! Buy At Crown & Paw

Diggs Passenger Pet Carrier A functional, hassle-reducing pet carrier, but make it chic. That’s what you’re getting with Diggs’ premium (and actually cute) travel pet carriers. The durable carriers are equipped with plenty of easily accessible pockets for stowing treats, anxiety meds, and other necessities while allowing plenty of space for small dogs and cats. The carrier fits under most airline seats and is five-star crash-test rated by the Center for Pet Safety for traveling in cars, so you can rest assured your pet is safe, whether in the air or on the road. Buy At Diggs $ 195 Free Shipping

Plufl Human Dog Bed Down From $500 While technically a dog bed designed for humans, anyone who invests in the insanely cozy Plufl Human Dog Bed should be prepared to fight their pets for a spot on it every single day. Designed with an orthopedic gel-infused memory foam pad and an impossibly soft fluffy cover, this oversized dog bed is a nap lover’s dream, whether you have four legs or only two. Buy At Plufl $ 350 Free Shipping

West & Willow Custom Pet Jewelry In addition to AI-powered custom pet portraits, West and Willow also offers custom jewelry, apparel, home decor and other gifts bearing the portrait of a four legged friend. All you need is a decent photo of the pet in question and West & Willow will handle the rest. Buy At West & Willow $ 45

Daisy by Shelby Leo Dog Collar For the style-savvy four-legged giftee on your list this year, look no further than Daisy by Shelby’s latest drop: the checkered print Leo collar. It’s designed with durable fabric and ruse-proof metal hardware, so the doggo on your to-gift list will get plenty of use out of this chic collar. Buy At Daisy by Shelby $ 30

Wild One Dog Walking Kit When it comes to stylish dog accessories, Wild One’s colorful harnesses, poop bags, leashes, and other essentials take the cake. You can’t go wrong with any of their fun colorways, and the Harness Walk Kit comes with everything you need for daily walks. Buy At Wild One $ 115

Tito’s Kinda Ugly Dog Sweater Humans aren’t the only ones who want in on the holiday ugly sweater season—our four-legged friends do, too! Fortunately, Tito’s (yes, our favorite Vodka brand!) has our pups covered this year with a collection of “ugly” sweaters that are actually adorable. Buy At Tito’s $ 30

Dog Diggins Chewy Vuitton Designer Handbag Dog Toy For the extra spoiled pup with sophisticated tastes and an eye for designer fashion, consider the ultra-chic Chewy Vuitton designer handbag toy by Dog Diggins. This plush chew toy is also available in a slew of other stylish “designs,” including the Barkin bag, Pawada bag, a Chewnel bag, and a Chewlulemon tote. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Petique Feline Penthouse If there are two things cats love, it’s scratching and elevation, and this upgraded cat penthouse checks off both boxes and then some. Plus, giving kitties a place to scratch safely will help keep them from tearing apart your sofa. Buy At Amazon $ 37 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Meowijuana Catnip Joints These catnip-infused joints are the perfect gag gift or stocking stuffer for cat owners who love a good laugh—seriously, just check out the customer review photos. They’re the perfect photo prop, and your kitties will love the (safe) buzz they give them. Buy At Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping