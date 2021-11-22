Get Your Paws on These Purrrfect Gifts For Pets

Whether you're looking to treat your fur family to some holiday gifts of their own or are downright stumped on what to get for a certain someone on your list who has everything (and stubbornly swear they don't want anything), opting for a gift for pets is always a safe bet.

Plus, since both the pet and its owner will surely enjoy the gift you gave them, it's basically a two-for-one package and double brownie points—and who doesn't love that? There are an endless amount of gift options for pets besides the cliche go-to's like holiday outfits and simple Santa stockings filled with the very same treats they already get year-round. Nowadays, you can find pet-specific subscription boxes, luxe oversized pet beds with human-grade memory foam cushioning, and there's even "wine and beer" for dogs and cats (don't worry, it's non-alcoholic, of course.)

Whether you have a puppy, cat, rabbit, or anything in between, there's plenty of cute gifts for pets that will delight both animal and human this holiday—or any time of the year, if we're being honest. So yes, regardless of whether you just needed another excuse to spoil your fur baby or need a gift idea for someone who's notoriously difficult to shop for, opting for a gift for pets is the foolproof route to go.

BarkBox Subscription Box Whether you want to send a digital gift card or a curated gift box to the pet/pet owner in question, BarkBox has plenty of options for dogs and cats to choose from—and they can all be sent and ordered online. Shop at BarkBox $

Coop Sanctuary Pet Bed Give the gift of a better nap with Coop's next-level Sanctuary dog bed. It features waterproof lining, an orthopedic memory foam foundation for the utmost comfort, and it's machine washable. Buy at Coop Home Goods $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dog Diggins Chewy Vuitton Designer Handbag Dog Toy For the extra spoiled pup with sophisticated tastes and an eye for designer fashion, consider the ultra-chic Chewy Vuitton designer handbag toy by Dog Diggins. This plush chew toy is also available in a slew of other stylish "designs" including the Barkin bag, Pawada bag, a Chewnel bag, and a Chewlulemon tote. Buy at Amazon $ 14.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Litter Robot Self-Cleaning Litter Box If the giftee in question is a cat owner and you're looking for a splurge-worthy gift that will truly keep on giving, we highly suggest considering the Litter-Robot. The self-cleaning (and also cool-looking) litter box is engineered to "scoop" your cat's waste after 10-15 minutes after they've used the bathroom. This means you only have to take out the litter (from the chamber) once a week or so instead of on the daily. It's truly a game-changer. Buy at Litter-Robot $ 549 Free Shipping

Cat Person x Jason Wu No Tip Mesa Bowl In a pleasantly surprising collab, Jason Wu and Cat Person teamed up to launch a chic cat capsule collection featuring luxe iterations of their best-sellers including the Mesa bowl, and some new limited-edition toys that the designer created. Buy at Catbird $ 40

Petique Feline Penthouse If there are two things cats love it's scratching and elevation, and this upgraded cat penthouse check off both boxes and then some. Plus, giving kitties a place to scratch safely will help keep them from tearing apart your sofa. Buy at Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Meowijuana Catnip Joints These catnip-infused joints are the perfect gag gift or stocking stuffer for cat owners who love a good laugh—seriously, just check out the customer review photos. They're the perfect photo prop and your kitties will love the (safe) buzz they give them. Buy at Amazon $ 12.95 Free Shipping

Pet Winery Pawrignon Rose Dog Lickable Treat Apparently, humans aren't the only ones that enjoy a refreshing glass of rose wine. The Pet Winery Pawrignon Rose Dog Lickable Treat for dogs is actually a lickable treat that tastes more like salmon than a glass of bubbly. Buy at Chewy $ 14.99 Free Shipping

AJK Smart Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser You or your pet-owning giftee may have a basic pet camera, but I bet they don't have a robotic pet camera that dispenses treats, has a built-in laser pointer (cats go crazy for them!) and moves around the room so they aren't bored when you're not able to be at home playing with them. Buy at Amazon $ 259.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Spark Paws Teddy Sherpa Dog Jacket Down from $35 Dog clothes are undoubtedly cute, but if you're going to dress up your pets, the apparel may as well have some sort of benefit. This adorable Teddy Sherpa jacket will keep your pup looking stylish warm during the chilly winter months. Buy at Spark Paws $ 26

