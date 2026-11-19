10 420-Friendly Gifts For Weed Connoisseurs

IT’S 420 SOMEWHERE The Best 420-Friendly Gifts For Your Stoner Friends These stoner-approved gifts will elevate any weed smoker’s routine. Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

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Now that cannabis use is officially legal in 24 states (recreationally), weed accessories intended to elevate the marijuana smoking experience are becoming more and more widely available—and, frankly, much more fun. Chances are, you know someone who considers themselves a pot enthusiast of sorts, or at least someone who enjoys cannabis on the regular.

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With that being said, if you have someone on your holiday shopping list who enjoys smoking cannabis from time to time—or is a self-professed stoner (no judgment here!)—there are plenty of stellar gifts for stoners on the market to make their next blaze sesh better than ever.

Naturally, many weed-smokers know what they like and have a lineup of favorite brands—whether it be rolling papers, pipes, and bongs, and heck, even ashtrays (I’m told that the ashtrays designed with a poker reign supreme, by the way). Of course, this makes finding the perfect gift for a stoner that much more difficult.

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From luxury rolling paper made with actual gold to silly weed-inspired joints for their pets to enjoy, there are plenty of fun weed gifts and 420-friendly accessories to add to your lineup. We’ve scoured the web to bring you a curated list of the best cannabis gifts. Scroll through below to check out our favorite picks.

Houseplant $ 110 Houseplant Stash Set by Seth Seth Rogen isn't just the ultimate stoner; he's the epitome of what THC-enhanced adulthood can look like. As any maturing marijuana enthusiast knows, your cannabis setup has to evolve with you. Enter Houseplant, Rogen's line of smoking accessories and home goods, featuring a range of tasteful, personality-packed essentials—many of which are designed by Seth himself. After recently grabbing the limited-run Gloopy Ashtray (now sadly out of stock), I'm eyeing the Stash Set: a matching ashtray and storage jar that helps you keep your weed fresh and surfaces ash-free. Plus, you can complement your new setup with one of Houseplant's THC-infused sparkling beverages, which feature zero calories, zero sugar, and just the right amount of buzz. Shop Now Houseplant

NWTN Home $ 174 NWTN Home Deco Bundle Another solid option for the cannabis connoisseur who has an affinity for chic, Art Deco-inspired decor, NWTN's premium smoking accessories are hard to beat. This three-piece Deco Bundle includes the brand's Deco Gravity Bong, Deco Bubbler, and Deco Hand Pipe. Shop Now NWTN Home

Amazon $ 35 Dad Grass Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls Beginner-friendly pre-roll joints for stoners in the making. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 12 Meowijuana Cat Nip Pre-Roll "Joints" The perfect gift for the stoner pet owner. Shop Now Amazon

Pilgrim Soul $ 30 Pilgrim Soul Please Use This Journal When You Are High One of our editors even loves this guided journal for using while sober or post-gardening session. Shop Now Pilgrim Soul

Amazon $ 12 Firedog Smell-Proof Bag This odor-blocking pouch is a must-have for weed smokers. Shop Now Amazon

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