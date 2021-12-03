10 420-Friendly Gifts For Weed Connoisseurs

Now that cannabis use is officially legal in 18 states (recreationally), weed accessories intended to elevate the marijuana smoking experience are becoming more and more widely available—and, frankly, much more fun. Chances are, you know someone who considers themselves a pot enthusiast sorts—or at least someone who enjoys cannabis on the regular. With that being said, if you have someone on your holiday shopping list who enjoys smoking cannabis from time to time—or is a self-professed stoner (no judgment here!)—, there are plenty of stellar gifts for stoners on the market to make their next blaze sesh better than ever.

Naturally, many weed-smokers know what they like and have a lineup of favorite brands—whether it be rolling papers, pipes, and bongs, and heck, even ashtrays (I'm told that the ashtrays designed with a poker reign supreme, by the way). Of course, this makes finding the perfect gift for a stoner that much more difficult.

From luxury rolling paper made with actual gold to silly weed-inspired joints for their pets to enjoy, there are plenty of fun weed gifts and 420-friendly stocking stuffers to give this holiday season and beyond. Scroll through below to check out our favorite picks.

Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers These 24K gold rolling papers are the ultimate luxury rolling paper. Get high in style. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

Cards Against Humanity—Weed Edition A 4/20-inspired version of the classic adult card game. Buy at Amazon $ 9.99

Meowijuana Cat Nip Pre-Roll "Joints" The perfect stocking stuffer for the stoner pet owner. Buy at Amazon $ 12.87 Free Shipping

Pilgrim Soul Please Use This Journal When You Are High One of our editors even loves this guided journal sober—yes, it's that cool. Buy at Amazon $ 30

Flintt's Mouthwatering (Anti-Dry Mouth) Mints Not only do these "mouthwatering" mints conceal weed breath, but they also help enhance saliva production, making them a great dry mouth antidote. Buy at Bespoke Post $ 16

Boy Smells Best Buds Candle Set With signature scents including cashmere and Italian kush, this is undoubtedly the ultimate scented candle set for a luxe stoner. Buy at Nordstrom $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Crystal Ball Pipe & Stand Smoking out of a crystal ball? They've probably never done that before. Plus, it looks chic AF. Buy at Bespoke Post $ 70

Firedog Smell-Proof Bag Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AMBUSH Gold Lighter Case Buy at UrbanOutfitters $ 260 Free Shipping

