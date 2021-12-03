10 420-Friendly Gifts For Weed Connoisseurs

Now that cannabis use is officially legal in 18 states (recreationally), weed accessories intended to elevate the marijuana smoking experience are becoming more and more widely available—and, frankly, much more fun. Chances are, you know someone who considers themselves a pot enthusiast sorts—or at least someone who enjoys cannabis on the regular. With that being said, if you have someone on your holiday shopping list who enjoys smoking cannabis from time to time—or is a self-professed stoner (no judgment here!)—, there are plenty of stellar gifts for stoners on the market to make their next blaze sesh better than ever.
Naturally, many weed-smokers know what they like and have a lineup of favorite brands—whether it be rolling papers, pipes, and bongs, and heck, even ashtrays (I'm told that the ashtrays designed with a poker reign supreme, by the way). Of course, this makes finding the perfect gift for a stoner that much more difficult.
From luxury rolling paper made with actual gold to silly weed-inspired joints for their pets to enjoy, there are plenty of fun weed gifts and 420-friendly stocking stuffers to give this holiday season and beyond. Scroll through below to check out our favorite picks.
Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers
These 24K gold rolling papers are the ultimate luxury rolling paper. Get high in style.
Cards Against Humanity—Weed Edition
A 4/20-inspired version of the classic adult card game.
Dad Grass Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls
Beginner-friendly pre-roll joints for stoners in the making.
Meowijuana Cat Nip Pre-Roll "Joints"
The perfect stocking stuffer for the stoner pet owner.
Pilgrim Soul Please Use This Journal When You Are High
One of our editors even loves this guided journal sober—yes, it's that cool.
Flintt's Mouthwatering (Anti-Dry Mouth) Mints
Not only do these "mouthwatering" mints conceal weed breath, but they also help enhance saliva production, making them a great dry mouth antidote.
Boy Smells Best Buds Candle Set
With signature scents including cashmere and Italian kush, this is undoubtedly the ultimate scented candle set for a luxe stoner.
Crystal Ball Pipe & Stand
Smoking out of a crystal ball? They've probably never done that before. Plus, it looks chic AF.
Firedog Smell-Proof Bag
AMBUSH Gold Lighter Case
Let Scouted guide you to the best gifts guides. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.