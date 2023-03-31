Tesla Launches Its Own Cybertruck-Inspired Beer
BOOZE CONTROL
For those who couldn’t get enough of Elon Musk’s “Burnt Hair” perfume or Tesla’s $420 tequila, we’ve got good news! The electric auto giant has now launched a wildly expensive beer! The so-called “GigaBier,” which the company says is designed to “emulate the form” of its Cybertruck, is now on sale in Europe for the low, low price of almost $100 for a set of three bottles. “Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit,” Tesla says on the beer’s site. “Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!” Musk first announced that his company was “gonna have a beer” at a festival celebrating the opening of Tesla’s gigafactory outside Berlin in 2021.