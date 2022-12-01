Giggling ‘GMA’ Anchors Return to Work a Day After Bombshell Affair News

Good Morning America’s newly outed couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes rolled with the punches Thursday, taking the GMA3 stage to discuss the day’s biggest news—but not their alleged affair.

The two married co-anchors made headlines Wednesday when the Daily Mail published photos of the two “canoodling” on several different occasions, with Page Six reporting that the two were officially together after leaving their respective spouses.

The two arrived at ABC News headquarters all hunky dory Thursday morning, as if “nothing happened,” an insider told Page Six.

Despite national attention on the two anchors, it was business as usual on screen. The two stood side-by-side, hands dangerously close to touching, as they baked holiday cookies with chef Caroline Schiff for a Hallmark movie moment (and truly, what Hallmark movie doesn’t feature the main character leaving her fiancé for a new man?)

Robach greeted the show with an announcement—“It’s Friday eve!”—as the two skirted past addressing their off-screen scandal.

“Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” Holmes asked, chuckling. Robach raised her hand, “Me.”

There was no hiding the duo’s chemistry in Thursday’s show, the two regularly laughing and bantering as they avoided discussing the elephant in the room.

Insiders told Page Six that Bob Iger, president of ABC’s owner Disney, learned about the affair Tuesday and was taking a wait-and-see approach.

“While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the source said.

The affair reportedly began in March as they prepared for the New York City half marathon, with the office reportedly “buzzing” when the anchors went to the U.K. together for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

The two couples had both been married since 2010, even going out on double dates together, according to Page Six. Robach was married to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, who she’s in the process of divorcing.

“What a perfect race day!!!! Beautiful weather, beautiful friends, and personal records for all 5 of us,” Robach captioned a photo after the half marathon that included her, Shue and Holmes.

ABC hasn’t yet officially commented on the matter, but if Thursday’s show is any indicator, the couple appear poised to remain in their same gig, lightly flirting while discussing the day’s news and interviewing inspirational guests.

“In some ways, this is TV gold, but let’s just hope they don’t break up,” the source told Page Six.