CHEAT SHEET
OMG
Gigi Hadid Escorts Chanel Fashion Show Crasher Off the Runway
Gigi Hadid did not mess around when a prankster crashed Chanel’s SS20 show in Paris on Tuesday morning. The impostor, later identified as French YouTube influencer Marie Benoliel, evaded the Grand Palais security guards and joined the lineup of tweed-clad models strutting the catwalk during the show’s finale. She wore a black-and-white checked skirt suit and flat-brimmed black hat. While the other models ignored Benoliel, whose stage name “Marie S’Infiltre” translates to “Marie inserts herself,” Hadid stepped out of line to approach her and attempted to physically shepherd her off of the runway.
“Gigi was quite nervous by all means and reacted quite aggressively to me,” Benoliel told CNN via Facebook Messenger. “She clearly did not understand my comic approach. I understand her reaction somewhat and continue to love her in spite of that.” The comedian has pulled similar stunts in the past, crashing the 2017 Cannes Film Festival red carpet and joining the runway procession at lingerie brand Etam’s show just last week.
In social media posts from the show, Chanel declined to mention the prank. A spokesperson for the brand told CNN, “This person is a comedian known for this type of prank. She had crashed another runway recently. Her presence on the catwalk was not planned. Security guards simply led her to the exit at the end of the show.”