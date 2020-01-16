Gigi Hadid Nixed as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial
Supermodel Gigi Hadid was dismissed on Thursday as a potential juror in disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sex abuse trial in New York City. Hadid, 24, was spotted just before 9 a.m. walking into Manhattan Supreme Court, trailed by a man who appeared to be a bodyguard. The model, holding a black purse in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other, was dismissed only minutes after arriving. Court officials confirmed to The Daily Beast she was cut from the list of potential jurors. She told the judge on Monday she believed she could be an impartial juror in the Weinstein trial. Speaking into a microphone provided by a court officer, Hadid said that while she has met the toppled titan, she maintained she could “keep an open mind on the facts.”
Despite her willingness to become one of the 12-jurors in the anticipated six-week trial, both the defense and prosecutors agreed on her dismissal and stated her presence would be disruptive.