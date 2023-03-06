Gigi Hadid Thinks She’s ‘Not the Prettiest Person in the World’

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, supermodel Gigi Hadid tossed in her own two cents about the never-ending celebrity nepotism conversation. While noting her privilege as the daughter of high-profile high-earners (ex-model Yolanda Hadid and embattled real estate developer Mohamed Hadid), Hadid also divulged her latent insecurities.

“I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege,” Hadid, older sister of the even-more-famous supermodel Bella Hadid, told the Times.

“My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn't walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.”

“I don’t think I’m the prettiest person in the world,” Hadid, who shares a son with ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik, said. “Some Botox could probably help but I’m not so obsessed with caring that I want to do anything about it.”

Gigi’s sister Bella has had her own brush-ins with conversations surrounding privilege. In a 2021 Vogue video, the brunette Hadid shared a childhood anecdote that launched countless jokes at her expense: “I never, growing up, had anything designer,” she says, looking at a photo taken of herself in Cannes. “My mom wouldn’t let me. I think I got my first pair of Louboutins when I graduated high school. It makes me emotional actually, because I’m so happy in this picture, for the first time in my whole adult life.”

No Louboutins in high school? The horror.

“I’m sorry it sounded pathetic, but 1. Bad story to tell and 2. I agree, I can’t listen to myself talk either,” Bella later weighed in on TikTok, after the memes making fun of her had reached a fever pitch. You know what that is? Growth.