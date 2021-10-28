Yolanda Hadid Accuses Gigi’s Boyfriend Zayn Malik of Hitting Her
BABY MAMA DRAMA
Yolanda Hadid, mother of supermodel Gigi Hadid, has accused Gigi’s partner Zayn Malik of striking her last week, according to TMZ. Yolanda is reportedly considering filing a police report, though she has not offered further details of the allegation. In a statement posted on Twitter, Malik said he was frustrated and preferred to keep things private so that “family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.” He said he had an “argument” with an unnamed “family member” of his partner who came into Gigi and Malik’s home while Gigi was away.
Elaborating further to TMZ, Malik said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”