Veteran Comic Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67
LAUGHING ‘TIL THE END
Gilbert Gottfried, the celebrated actor and stand-up comedian best known for his iconic voice, has died at 67, his family said Tuesday. In statements posted to social media, his family said he had been battling “a long illness” but did not provide further details. “Although today is a sad day for all of us please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” they said. Born in 1955, Gottfried began performing as an amateur stand-up comic at age 15. He was hired as a cast member for Saturday Night Live’s sixth season, later making a name for himself in the 1980s with regular Howard Stern appearances and as a guest star in The Hollywood Squares. His later career was marked by recurring appearances in the beloved Aladdin and cult-favorite Sharknado franchises. A frequent fixture at Comedy Central roasts, Gottfried had been on tour as recently as late March. Fellow performer Jason Alexander was first to break the news of his death on Twitter, writing that Gottfried “made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift.”