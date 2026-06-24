Gilgo Beach Killer’s Wife Considers Writing Disturbing Tell-All

Power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set one strict rule in place for their wedding next week: no gifts allowed. In an interview with Extra TV on Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers tight end and close friend of Kelce, George Kittle, revealed that the couple “said absolutely no gifts” at their alleged 1000-guest July 3 wedding. The highly publicized and anticipated wedding is rumored to be taking place at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, one of the country’s most famous arenas. The billionaire popstar and Super Bowl winner, both 36, allegedly spent $3 million on the venue alone, but the total cost of the event is projected to reach up to $20 million. Against the bride and groom’s wishes, the co-founder of Tight End University, a TV program and NFL event hosted by Kelce and Kittle, said he has plans to break the harsh rule. “I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin,” the 32-year-old tight end said, joking, “Sounds expensive, too.” Kittle added that his wish for the couple is to have “so much fun with friends” on their wedding day, and called his friend’s fiancée “an awesome person” for showing up to Tight End University for Kelce amid the overwhelming wedding buzz.
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- 1Strict Wedding Rule Revealed for Kelce and Swift’s WeddingABSOLUTELY NOTTravis Kelce’s NFL star friend, George Kittle, revealed details about the celebrity wedding in an interview.
- 2U.S. Open Champ Says Ex-Girlfriend Cheated With NFL Star SHE HAS A TYPEThe golf pro revealed the reason for a 2016 post in which he said he “hated” the NFL quarterback.
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- 3NFL Reporter’s Texts Reveal Fallout From Cheating ScandalON THE RECORDThe former Athletic reporter texted a New York Times journalist about the scandal, but didn’t realize her quotes would be published.
- 4‘Band of Brothers’ Star, 45, Found Guilty of RapeGUILTY AS CHARGEDMultiple women have come forward about the alleged assault they endured at the hands of the actor.
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- 5Gilgo Beach Killer’s Wife Considers Writing Tell-AllCASHING INHer lawyer revealed that the 62-year-old remains deeply attached to her husband and visits him at least once a week.
- 6Grammy Winner’s Wife Files for Divorce After 3 YearsCALLING IT QUITSThe couple married onstage after an impromptu proposal.
- 7Heartbreaking Details Emerge About ‘90s Star’s Final Role CURTAINS CLOSEActing in the new show made the late “Dawson’s Creek” star “forget the pain he was in.”
- 8NFL Hall of Famer, 66, Hospitalized for Stroke SETBACKThe legendary quarterback shared his health setback for the first time after eight years being cancer-free.
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- 9American Boy, 12, Hospitalized After Terrifying Shark AttackNIGHTMARE VACATIONThe boy was swimming with his brother when a shark snuck up.
- 10Music Legend, 79, Says He Had Transplant From Living DonorYOU MAKE MY DREAMS COME TRUEThe lead singer of Hall & Oates has shared his road to recovery and hinted at new music.
Wyndham Clark, 32, has claimed an ex-girlfriend cheated on him with NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield, 31. During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, the two-time U.S. Open champion revealed the personal story behind a 2016 tweet that read “I hate Baker Mayfield.” The golfer shared, “My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield. But here’s what I will say—I am actually a Baker fan now. I think he’s a homie.” Clark explained that while he was angry at the time, he no longer holds any resentment toward the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. “That’s your initial response, ‘screw that guy,’” Clark said. “But really, it’s screw the—you know. I’m a Baker fan now.” The incident allegedly occurred when both athletes were in college. Mayfield has been married to his wife, Emily, since 2019, having met through a mutual friend in 2017. Meanwhile, Clark, 32, has started a new relationship with his own, Emily, with the golf star going public with model Emily Tanner at the 2026 Masters. Clark recently won the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He joked that he hopes he and Mayfield can eventually laugh about the situation and play a round of golf together.
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Former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, 43, says her life has changed for the worse with the “intense scrutiny and personal attacks” she’s received after being pictured cozying up to married NFL coach Mike Vrabel, 50. “This has had a significant impact on my life, both professionally and personally,” the married journalist wrote in a text to The New York Times when asked for comment about the scandal. Russini, who quickly realized she didn’t want to be quoted, requested that her comments not appear in the story and was told that, since she didn’t ask to be off-the-record in the text chain, her comments would be published as is. The former NFL insider then emailed the publisher at The Athletic, along with two senior editors at the Times, to stop the comments from being published, to no avail. This is only the latest blow to Russini, who resigned from her sports reporting position in late March after Page Six published images of her and Vrabel hugging and holding hands at Ambiente Resort in Sedona. A few weeks after the initial story, more photos surfaced showing the two kissing in a Tribeca bar in March 2020. Vrabel, who is still employed by the New England Patriots, said he is seeking therapy and has had some “difficult conversations” with his family.
Scottish actor Iain Robertson has been found guilty of rape and domestic abuse for a string of offenses spanning over 15 years. Glasgow’s High Court found the Band of Brothers actor, 45, guilty on five counts involving three women between 2004 and 2019. At the trial, a pre-recorded statement was played to jurors from a rape victim, who the actor met on the set of River City, providing insight into Robertson’s alleged persistence of the woman throughout their back-and-forth relationship. “Iain was convinced I was in denial about having feelings for him and in denial about what I wanted,” she said. The victim claims she was raped one night in either 2018 or 2019 at Robertson’s apartment and that he performed other unwanted sexual acts on her. Prosecutors argued that Robertson, who was married to assistant director Judith Milne from 2006 to 2009, was violent and obsessive towards other women. One victim spoke about “obsessive” calls she received from Robertson, including a time he “lunged” at her. “I thought he was going to hit me,” the fellow actor said. Robertson is currently in custody and will be sentenced on July 23.
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Gilgo Beach Killer’s Wife Considers Writing Disturbing Tell-All
The Gilgo Beach serial killer’s wife, Asa Ellerup, 62, wants to write a tell-all book about living in the shadow of the brutal family patriarch, Rex Heuerman. Heuerman, a 62-year-old architect and father of two, was sentenced to three life sentences earlier this month after pleading guilty to killing and dismembering eight people in the early 2010s. “Asa is looking forward to now starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. They want their privacy to move on,” Ellerup’s attorney, Bob Macedonio, told the Daily Mail in a Tuesday interview. Despite the calls for privacy, Macedonio said Ellerup is “hopeful someday that she could write a book to help other victims going through what she’s going through,” but also revealed that the couple remains incredibly close, with Ellerup visiting the serial killer at least once a week. Their daughter, Victoria, 29, who worked alongside Heuerman at his Manhattan architecture firm, is also considering writing a book from the perspective of a daughter who once viewed her father as a “hero” before learning the truth about his crimes. Heuerman would lure young women to his basement kill room while his family was away, then rape, torture, and dismember them. These plans have upset some members of the victims’ families, including Megan Waterman’s aunt, Elizabeth Meserve, who said she was “sickened” to learn the family was paid $1 million for their interview in the Peacock docuseries, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets. “A demon tortures and kills our loved ones and his family gets filthy rich off his crimes,” she said. According to Macedonio, the family has struggled financially, as both Victoria and the couple’s son, Christopher, 36, have had difficulty finding employment due to the scandal.
Olivia Jean has filed for divorce from her husband, Grammy-winning rocker Jack White, after more than three years of marriage. According to divorce documents obtained by People, Jean, 36, filed in Nashville on June 3, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” The filing alleges that “Seven Nation Army” singer White, 50, is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” Jean requested alimony, asked that White continue paying her medical insurance, and sought to remain the beneficiary of his life insurance policy, claiming she was “dependent on [White’s] income for her support.” The couple married onstage in Detroit in December 2022 after White proposed during a concert at the Masonic Temple. Shortly after they tied the knot, Jean told The New York Times the surprise wedding was “the best experience of my life.” In July 2025, White revealed that Jean, whom he described as “gorgeous and thoughtful,” had bought him his first cell phone as a 50th birthday gift. White was previously married to Meg White, his bandmate in The White Stripes, and model Karen Elson, with whom he shares two children.
James Van Der Beek found an escape from his cancer battle while filming what would become his final onscreen role in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle. At the show’s New York City premiere on Tuesday, co-showrunner Caroline Dries reflected on working with the late actor, who died in February at age 48 after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. “James told me that acting allowed him to be someone else and forget the pain he was in,” Dries said before a screening of the series’s first two episodes. Dries recalled Van Der Beek as upbeat and generous throughout production, saying he often brought his daughters to set and made everyone laugh. “He showed us nothing but kindness.” In the series, Van Der Beek plays Dean Wilson, the city’s mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent. Co-showrunner Laura Kittrell said the team always envisioned the character as a nostalgic ’90s-inspired figure and felt the former Dawson’s Creek star was the perfect fit. The series follows a young Elle Woods navigating High School and premieres July 1 on Prime Video.
The iconic Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, 66, revealed he suffered a stroke this past spring. During the Buffalo Bill’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, the legendary player opened up about his latest hospitalization for the first time. “I had a little setback about a month and a half ago,” Kelly said. “But right now, I feel good. Eyesight’s not great. My hearing still sucks, but that’s part of life.” The stroke came eight years after a long battle with cancer; the 66-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer four different times. He endured a combination of surgeries and chemotherapy in 2013, 2014, and 2018. Despite the health setback, Kelly remained optimistic as he discussed the Bills’ new stadium and its future atmosphere. “I want to see how loud this stadium can get,” he said. “And from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be unbelievable. I don’t expect anything less.” Kelly played for the Bills from 1986 to 1996 and remains one of the most celebrated figures in the team’s history. He led Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances and was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2002.
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A family vacation to the Bahamas took an alarming turn when a 12-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while swimming in Staniel Cay. The family was touring the Exuma Cays, a stretch of 365 islands home to clear waters and known for snorkeling and other tourist activities, when the boy was attacked next to his brother in the ocean. The Bahamas, which consists of over 700 islands, ranks ninth in countries with the most shark attacks, despite having a population of only approximately 400,000 people. The “shark capital” is home to around 40 different species. Still, shark attacks are rare in the region, with only 29 previous unprovoked attacks recorded since 1580, according to the International Shark Attack File. The Royal Bahamas Police Force reported that shortly after the attack, the 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital in New Providence, the country’s most populous island, but is unsure of the type of shark responsible for the attack. The boy, who, according to authorities, is in stable condition as of Wednesday, joins an ongoing list of Americans who have suffered attacks in the Bahamas, including two women injured by sharks in Bimini in February 2025.
Daryl Hall, 79, announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he is recovering from a living-donor kidney transplant. “I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor,” the lead singer of the 80s pop-rock band Hall and Oates shared in Tuesday’s post. “It was, according to my doctors, a huge success!” Hall was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a bacterial infection typically transmitted through a tick bite, in 2006 and had to cancel concert dates as a result of his symptoms. “I have good days and bad days,” he said in a 2008 interview with Seacost Media group. “It’s like a roving street gang of germs.” With John Oates on electric guitar and Hall as lead singer, the two released 18 studio albums from 1972 to 2006, making six hit singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Out of Touch” and “Maneater.” The American singer also used his announcement of his recovery to hint at future releases and performances at his music club and restaurant, Daryl’s Club, in New York. “Get ready for more music and lots of Daryl’s House shows.” However, don’t expect the duo to reunite anytime soon. The pair had a massive falling out in 2023 when Hall sued Oates and sought a restraining order to block Oates from selling his 50 percent share of their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises, to Primary Wave Music. The issue was resolved in August 2025, but the duo has no plans to perform together.