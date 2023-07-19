Alleged Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Was ‘Traumatized’ by Arrest, Lawyer Says
BOO HOO
Rex Heuermann’s lawyer said the alleged serial killer was “traumatized” after being arrested for the Gilgo Beach murders of three sex workers. That aside, “nothing struck me as unusual about him,” Suffolk County criminal defense attorney Michael Brown told ABC News on Tuesday. “He was articulate, he was intelligent, he was soft-spoken,” Brown said. He reiterated his claim that “there is nothing” suggesting that the 59-year-old architect “is involved in these incidents,” despite the fact that he believes his client has “been convicted in the media already and the media public opinion.” Heuermann’s home was searched by investigators on Monday, where they said they found an “arsenal” of 300 guns stashed in a walled-off vault in his basement.