Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Case Cops Search Storage Unit in Long Island
LOOKING FOR ANSWERS
Police searched a storage unit in Long Island on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders, authorities said. Last week, Rex Heuermann, 59, was arrested and later charged with the killings of three of the four women whose remains were found near the beach in 2010. “We have executed a search warrant for one of the storage units in relation to the Gilgo suspect case,” Det. Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer of the Suffolk County Police told News12 Long Island about the search in Amityville. Heurmann pleaded not guilty to the murders of Malissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27. He is also the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance and killing of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, but he has not been charged in connection with her case.