Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Describes His Heinous Crimes

A notorious drug dealer known as the “ketamine queen,” who sold drugs that killed actor Matthew Perry, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Jasveen Sangha, 42, pleaded guilty last year to five federal counts connected with Perry’s fatal overdose. Prosecutors said that when she learned of the Friends actor’s death, she quickly tried to destroy evidence pointing to her involvement, going as far as to tell her associate, “delete all our messages.” She is one of the people who pleaded guilty in the case, including former doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez. Perry, who played Chandler on the iconic sitcom, had publicly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for decades before his death at age 54 in 2023. During the sentencing hearing, Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, addressed Sangha directly, telling her, “I feel bad for you Miss Sangha. I don’t hate you. You are a drug dealer.”
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- 1‘Ketamine Queen’ Learns Fate for Selling Matthew Perry DrugsDOING TIMEPerry publicly struggled with addiction for years before his death in 2023.
- 2Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Describes His Heinous CrimesHORRIFIC AND CRUELRex Heuermann gave horrifying new details on his brutal murders.
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- 3Drug Dealers Are Using Trump’s Face to Package Their Cocaine'FAFO'Narcotraffickers appear to be mocking the man who says he’s “knocked out 97% of the drugs coming in by water.”
- 4Stormy Daniels’ Disgraced Lawyer Released From Prison Early JAIL BREAKMichael Avanatti served roughly 4 years of his original 14-year sentence.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 5Married NFL Head Coach Caught Cozied Up With Sports ReporterCLOSE QUARTERSThe loved-up pair are both married with multiple children.
- 6Massive Fire Tears Through Olympic ParkUP IN FLAMESDramatic video footage showed flames tearing across the venue’s roof.
- 7‘American Idol’ Star Divorced Wife of 15 Years in SecretUNDER THE RADARJustin Guarini was married to his wife Reina before the two split.
- 8Rapper Breaks Silence After Being Shot Outside CasinoSTREET SHOWDOWNThe rapper posted on Instagram one day after the shooting.
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- 9Boy, 14, Arrested for Swinging and Kicking Baby AlligatorCAUGHT IN THE ACT“Unfortunately, this young man is going to learn a very expensive lesson,” a Florida sheriff said.
- 10Rollercoaster Riders Stranded Mid-Ride Due to MalfunctionRIDE FROM HELLAll on board were safely rescued after the malfunction.
Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Describes His Heinous Crimes
Long Island’s most notorious murderer admitted Wednesday to killing and dismembering eight people over the course of several years as he pleaded guilty to the crimes. Rex Heuermann, 62, said he strangled his victims and tied them up in burlap. The confessions were met with audible gasps in the courtroom. Prosecutors said he would serve three life sentences with no possibility of parole. Heuermann, who was an architect, had previously maintained his innocence and his defense team tried to contest DNA evidence linking him to the crimes. Between 2010 and 2011, 10 bodies were found along Gilgo Beach in Long Island, though not all of them are believed to be connected to one killer. Heuermann’s neighbor previously described him as a “regular guy who goes to work, has kids in the local school and in a good neighborhood.” Prosecutors say he killed his victims in the basement of his home in Massapequa Park, about an hour’s drive from Manhattan. They also say he kept a Tinder account on a burner phone and contacted sex workers hundreds of times. The police investigation attracted widespread media attention and spawned several true-crime documentaries. Heuermann was arrested in 2023. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.
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A federal complaint unsealed in Massachusetts this week offers a vivid look at how President Donald Trump’s war on drugs has affected the people actually moving the product. According to a DEA affidavit in the case, investigators seized about two kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico to Worcester County earlier in February, each wrapped in a picture of the president and stamped with the letters “FAFO,” shorthand for “f–k around and find out.” The packages were two of many. Over the course of 18 months, agents listening in on a wiretap claim to have tied more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, along with fentanyl and methamphetamine, to a 12-person ring led by an accused drug trafficker. Trump has repeatedly touted his strikes on alleged narcotrafficking boats in the Caribbean, which legal experts warn may very well amount to violations of international law, as a ringing success in his campaign against the drug trade, even going so far as to tell Fox News he had “knocked out 97 percent of the drugs coming in by water.” The accused drug trafficker and his accomplices are alleged to have made all of their shipments by USPS Priority Mail, which is not known to use boats to transport parcels from Puerto Rico to the mainland.
Michael Avenatti—the disgraced lawyer who once represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her failed defamation case against President Donald Trump—is out of prison after serving roughly four years. The 53-year-old was released Tuesday after convictions that included stealing approximately $300,000 from Daniels, defrauding other clients, orchestrating a $20 million extortion scheme against Nike, and obstructing tax laws. His original 14-year sentence was reduced to 8 years after a June 2025 resentencing, significantly shortening his timeline. Despite his early release, Avanatti is not exactly walking free. Now he’s entering the next phase of that sentence. Avenatti has been ordered to a halfway house in Hollywood, where he must undergo mental health treatment and remain sober under supervision, according to TMZ. He’s also required to pay $5.9 million in restitution. Those restrictions will remain in place until September 2028—his projected release date—meaning he’ll stay under court supervision for years despite no longer being behind bars.
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
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New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, 50, and the Athletic’s senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, 43, were photographed getting unusually close during a luxury getaway in Arizona, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The pair was spotted on March 28 at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, where they were seen holding hands and embracing against the backdrop of the red rock mountains. Both are married—Vrabel for 27 years and Russini for 5 years. According to the outlet, the two spent much of the day together, starting with breakfast at the hotel restaurant before heading to the pool, where they lounged side by side and relaxed in a hot tub for roughly an hour. Their time together reportedly continued into the evening, when they were seen at the resort’s private rooftop bungalows, which can cost more than $2,000 a night. Vrabel and Russini told Page Six they were hanging out with a larger group. But multiple eyewitnesses told the outlet they only saw the two of them together throughout their stay. The Daily Beast has reached out to Russini and Vrabel for comment.
A fire erupted on Wednesday morning at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Park velodrome, sending thick smoke over the former 2016 Games venue and triggering a major emergency response. Authorities said around 80 firefighters and 20 vehicles were dispatched to battle the blaze, which was largely contained to the structure’s fabric roof. Dramatic video footage showed flames tearing across the venue’s roof. Officials said the fire was brought under control and that there were no reported injuries. The interior of the building—including the Olympic Museum—was not damaged, according to the Rio state military fire department. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze, but the venue has seen similar incidents before. Two separate roof fires were reported there in 2017, both linked to paper sky lanterns. Built for the 2016 Rio Olympics, the velodrome hosted track cycling events during the Games and has since been used as a training base for Brazil’s national cycling and weightlifting teams.
Justin Guarini, the singer who placed second in the first season of American Idol, has split from his wife. Guarini and his now-ex-wife Reina were married for 15 years and had two kids together. According to TMZ, Justin filed for divorce in the summer of 2024. The split became final in December 2025. No news outlets reported this development, leading to a bit of a surprise when Guarini posted a photo this January of him with business coach Kim Phillips. TMZ reported the two are dating. Guarini first gained international fame in 2002, when he lost to Kelly Clarkson in the very first season of American Idol. He kept his singing career alive, though, releasing a self-titled album the following year. Guarini also appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Beyond music, he has dabbled in the world of film, teaming up with Clarkson on the movie From Justin to Kelly. The film was widely seen as a flop, earning a reputation as one of the worst movies of all time. He then took to the stage, playing roles in productions of Romeo and Juliet, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Rent.
Offset has spoken out after being shot outside a Florida casino, firing back at rival Lil Tjay after the rapper accused him of snitching. The Migos star, 34, appeared to respond in the comments of an Instagram post by The Shade Room Teens after Tjay claimed Offset identified him as the shooter in the chaotic aftermath. “U ain’t buss nun,” Offset wrote on Instagram Tuesday. Police claim Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, “directed members of his party to start a fight” Monday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, before one person in the group allegedly shot Offset in the valet area. Lil Tjay, 24, claimed that after the shooting, Offset accused him of being the shooter. He added: “N---- is a rat, n----. … I didn’t do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That s--- is crazy. I will smack the s--- out of Offset. He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset.” Tjay was arrested on a disorderly conduct-affray charge before being released, and has denied involvement. Offset was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury and is said to be stable.
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A 14-year-old boy in Florida’s Volusia County was arrested after deputies said he was caught on surveillance video swinging a baby alligator by its tail over his head and kicking it near a university facility on April 3. According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred near the docks at the Stetson Aquatic Center. A university public safety officer told deputies she watched it live on security cameras and reported it, ClickOrlando reported. The footage, reviewed by detectives, showed the teen “holding a baby alligator by its tail and swinging it back and forth,” while another child was seen taking photos. The teen was later booked into juvenile detention on a felony charge of harming or possessing an alligator without approval from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. “You just don’t do that,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “You do not abuse wildlife, and unfortunately, this young man is going to learn a very expensive lesson in that.”
At least 20 thrill seekers in Australia are safe after being stranded atop a rollercoaster in brutal 80-plus-degree heat on Wednesday. The DC Rivals HyperCoaster at Warner Bros. Movie World in Queensland stopped unexpectedly after climbing more than 150 feet in the air. The ride, considered the highest in the southern hemisphere, was just about to enter a thrilling drop when the wheels halted. The malfunction, believed to be connected to a faulty sensor, forced staff at the park to launch an immediate rescue operation. Because temperatures were peaking in the midday heat, the passengers received umbrellas to shield them from the sun as they climbed, one by one, down the rollercoaster. “At all times throughout the stoppage, the guests on board were safe and our team were in constant communication with them,” an official at the park said, adding that the stoppages are “proof rides systems and operators are doing as they are designed and trained to do to keep our guests safe.” The rescue operation took more than two hours. This is just the latest dramatic rescue from a malfunctioning fair ride. Just a few weeks ago, several children were retrieved by forklift from a broken ride in Wales.