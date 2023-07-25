Gilgo Beach Suspect Had a Home Vault—Not Soundproof Room: Cops
FULL OF GUNS
Long Island Police contradicted a weekend report which claimed investigators discovered a soundproof room at the home of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann—instead confirming police found a vault full of weapons. “There is not a soundproof room, there is a vault where he secured a numerous amount of guns,” County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told reporters on Monday. “I believe that the soundproof room and the vault, that message got misconstrued, but there is a vault. There is no soundproof room.” The report was initially published by the New York Post, which cited a neighbor who claimed to the outlet that Heuermann had the soundproof room in his home. Heuermann has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection to three victims. He is also a suspect in a fourth death. He pleaded not guilty last week.