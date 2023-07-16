CHEAT SHEET
Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann Asked Woman About the Murders
As stories about alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann continue to pile up, one woman is sharing a chilling voicemail she received from the Gilgo Beach murder suspect—and revealing he asked her about the case. “I assumed he just wanted to do some work together, but he always made me a little bit uncomfortable,” interior designer Dominique Vidal told ABC 7. She recalled disturbing conversations that she’s now revisiting after Heuermann’s arrest. “He asked me if I knew about the Gilgo Beach murders. And back then I will say ‘Oh you know, he's just from the area, maybe you know, he’s just a local talking about and would think that I'd find it interesting.’”