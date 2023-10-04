Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann Illegally Owned More Than 50 Guns
GUN STASH
Suffolk County prosecutors have claimed that Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann owned more than 50 unregistered firearms following their July search of his Long Island home, which contained over 200 guns locked in a vault. The investigation began the same day Heuermann, 59, was indicted in the deaths of sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Amber Costello, 27, and Megan Waterman, 22. He is also the main suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. A new court filing obtained by the New York Post alleged that he possessed at least 26 illegal handguns, 15 assault weapons, and 10 high-capacity magazines. Heuermann asked to keep the legally owned guns so that he could sell them to financially support his family. Last month, Asa Ellerup, Heuermann’s estranged wife, argued that she had the right to keep the legal weapons because they were “marital property” worth “hundreds of thousands of dollars.” Heuermann is scheduled to make an appearance in court on November 15.