Gilgo Beach Victim Found in 1996 Finally Identified, Authorities Say
BREAKTHROUGH
Authorities have finally identified a victim discovered as part of the Gilgo Beach investigation, according to a report. The remains of Jane Doe No. 7 were originally found in 1996 on Fire Island in New York, with investigators later using DNA technology to link the find to other remains located in 2011 along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach on Long Island. The findings are expected to be shared at a news conference on Friday morning. On Thursday, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told Newsday that authorities are confident they will soon be able to identify another three previously unidentified victims. A total of 11 bodies were found in the Gilgo Beach investigation. Rex Heuermann has been charged with three of the murders and is currently the prime suspect in a fourth killing.