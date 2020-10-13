Get a Closer Shave With These Razor and Shaver Prime Day Deals

- Shave up to 42% off electric shavers and razors from Braun, Gillette, and more
- From razor refills to an electric razor upgrade, Gillette, Braun and more are taking up to 42% off their shaving products for both men and women.
Whether you’re shaving your face or your legs, a dull blade means bad news. For Prime Day, top razor brands like Gillette and Braun are marking down their blades, handles, refills, and electric models by up to 42%. Getting a close shave never felt so good.
Electric Razor for Men by Braun
Down From $310
Braun Epilator for Women
Down From $125
Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men’s Razor Handle Plus Refills
Down From $16
Gillette Mach3 Men’s Razor Refills $
Down From $40
Gillette Venus Women’s Razor Handle Plus Refills
Down From $23
