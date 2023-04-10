‘Bollocks’: Gillian Anderson Shuts Down Rumor of Her Refusal to Return to ‘The Crown’
LONG LIVE THE QUEEN
The Iron Lady herself—Gillian Anderson, that is—has quashed tabloid speculation that her outright “refusal” to return to The Crown was the reason viewers won’t be seeing Margaret Thatcher make a return to the Netflix series as it heads into its sixth and final season. On Monday, the actor tweeted out a link to a Metro story claiming that producers were scrambling to rewrite the season’s storyline around her absence. “Absolute bollocks,” Anderson wrote. Her refutation was backed up by Netflix, with a company spokesperson telling Metro, “Gillian Anderson was never intended to return as Margaret Thatcher.” The rumor appears to have originated with a Friday report from The Sun, which claimed that “scheduling issues” had thwarted producers’ attempts to get Anderson to return. Other outlets that ran with the report alleged that production on The Crown had been thrown into “chaos” as a result.