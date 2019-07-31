CHEAT SHEET
‘PRE-PLANNED’
Body Armor, Tactical Gear Found at Gilroy Garlic Festival Gunman’s Home
Cops have recovered body armor and other gear from the Nevada home of the man who carried out a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday, killing three people and injuring 12. Authorities now believe the attack was “pre-planned” and that the gunman, 19-year-old Santino William Legan, acted alone, according to Mercury News. “He was by himself. He was not with anybody else. That is sort of supporting the thought now that he acted on his own,” said local police Chief Scot Smithee. “Our investigation is leading us more and more to believe that there was not a second subject involved.” The home search recovered a bulletproof vest, a gas mask, empty ammo boxes, and gun pamphlets, leading cops to believe the attack was pre-meditated. “It certainly seems to me that it was preplanned. But how long and how widespread and whether there was any additional component of the plan, I just don’t know at this point,” said Smithee.