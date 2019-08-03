CHEAT SHEET
Coroner: Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Suspect Died by Suicide
The suspected gunman in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting died by suicide, the Santa Clara County coroner’s office said Friday, contradicting police accounts of 19-year-old Santino Legan’s death. According to The Mercury News, an official from the coroner’s office said Legan died from a self-inflicted “intraoral gunshot wound to the head.” Both the Gilroy Police Department and the FBI said Legan was shot by three Gilroy police officers shortly after he opened fire on a crowd with an AK-47-style rifle that he bought in Nevada. Three were killed and over a dozen were injured in the shooting. The deceased included a 6-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 25-year-old.The motive of the shooting is unknown, and the FBI told reporters Thursday that it has yet to determine Legan’s “ideology.” However, Legan told his Instagram followers to read a 19th-century, white supremacist book in a post he published moments before the shooting.