‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Apologizes for Tweeting About His App After Gilroy Shooting
“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams has apologized for tweeting about his app in the aftermath of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting after receiving a barrage of criticism. Hours after a gunman killed three people and injured 15 others at a festival near San Jose, California, Adams tweeted urging any witnesses to make an account with “Interface by WhenHub,” an app that Adams co-founded that allows users to connect via video chat with an “expert” for a fee. After initially defending his tweet by explaining that the app is “a news gathering tool,” the cartoonist issued an apology. “I said the tweet is poorly worded, and I apologized immediately on Periscope,” Adams told The Washington Post. “But I limited my apology to the people who actually are victims of the tragedy. If any of them were offended, I of course offered my unreserved apology. I accept fully the criticisms of the people who say this was ill-timed or ill-worded.” Hundreds criticized Adams for apparently trying to profit off of the tragedy on social media, as Adams said that his company takes a 20 percent cut of the transactions on a Periscope live stream.