BLEW HIS TOP
Gilroy Gunman Said He Opened Fire Because He Was ‘Really Angry,’ Says Eyewitness
The man who opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday evening, killing three people, said he carried out the attack because he was “really angry,” according to one eyewitness. A six-year-old boy was among the three dead and 15 people were injured before police fatally shot the gunman. On Sunday, the band TinMan was starting an encore when singer Jack van Breen said he saw a man wearing a green shirt and handkerchief around his neck fire into a crowd with a rifle. According to the Associated Press, Van Breen said he heard someone in the audience shout: “Why are you doing this?” and the reply: “Because I’m really angry.” Another eyewitness said some people were slow to flee because the shots sounded like fireworks. Evenny Reyes said: It started going for five minutes, maybe three. It was like the movies—everyone was crying, people were screaming.”