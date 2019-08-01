CHEAT SHEET
MIRACULOUS
Three Las Vegas Massacre Survivors Also Survived Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting
Three friends who survived the Las Vegas massacre in 2017 were also among the survivors the the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting on Sunday. The trio—brothers Christopher and George Cook and their friend Alice Olive—escaped with no injuries after a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring more than 500. On Sunday, they again escaped injury in the shooting which killed three people and injured 15. However, all three told CNN they're dealing with difficult emotional problems following their lucky escapes. “You think you're grateful for everything you have until something like this happens,” said Christopher Cook. Olive said she fell into a deep depression following Las Vegas, and added: ‘“I don't know how it'll be when I go out [now] ... But I know I feel a lot of the same things as I did when Vegas happened.” She went on: “There's a reason why I'm still here today ... There's a reason.”