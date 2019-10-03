CHEAT SHEET
Calif. High School Scraps Football Season After Locker-Room Sex-Assault Claim
A California high school has canceled the rest of its football season following allegations that a player was sexually assaulted by several of his teammates. Four Gilroy High School players were cited for sexual battery last week stemming from an alleged locker-room assault. The local school district initially expressed hope it could carry on with the season, but announced Wednesday that it had been canceled. A statement read: “The district has learned that most of the varsity players have chosen not to finish the season and therefore, at this time, the season will not continue.” The names of the students involved in the incident have been withheld because all of the individuals accused are minors. The accused students had already been suspended from school when they were arrested.