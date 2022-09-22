Ginni Thomas Agrees to ‘Voluntary’ Interview With Jan. 6 Committee
‘EAGER’
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to face the congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot for an interview in “the coming weeks,” according to CNN. Thomas’ attorney, Mark Paoletta, confirmed she had agreed to the “voluntary” chat with the House select committee, saying in a statement: “Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity.” Thomas’ role has been questioned after it was revealed in March that she reportedly urged Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to help overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The texts were shared by Meadows with the House committee, which also obtained emails between Thomas and former Trump attorney John Eastman, The Washington Post reported in June. Thomas, an attorney, has been dubbed an “extreme right-wing activist” who The Guardian noted has links to a number of anti-abortion groups that helped lobby her husband ahead of the historic vote on Roe v. Wade.