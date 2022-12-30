Ginni Thomas Said She Was ‘Just Emoting’ in Election Messages
‘STAND FIRM’
Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 panel that she was “just emoting” when she sent a series of texts to Donald Trump’s chief of staff urging him to try and overturn the 2020 election results. That’s according to transcripts released Friday showing Thomas’ statements to the congressional subcommittee investigating the deadly riot at the Capitol. “I regret the tone and content of these texts,” Thomas was quoted saying, after expressing regret that they’d been made public. “You know, I would take them all back if I could today,” she said, adding, of her conversations with another Trump aide, that “it was an emotional time” and “I was probably just emoting.” Thomas sent a flurry of texts to Mark Meadows in the wake of Trump’s loss, calling it the “greatest Heist of our History” and urging Meadows to help Trump “stand firm” in his claims about the election. She told Jan. 6 investigators her husband had no knowledge of the messages.