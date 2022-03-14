Justice Clarence Thomas’ Wife Admits She Was at Jan. 6 Rally
COMING CLEAN
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife admitted Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the Capitol insurrection. Ginny Thomas told The Washington Free Beacon that she attended the rally to support then-President Donald Trump as he falsely asserted that the 2020 election had been stolen. “I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on Jan. 6,” she said. She claimed she had no involvement in planning the day’s events and left before Trump even took the stage. Thomas’ outspoken conservative activism has prompted questions about her husband’s impartially. She insisted to the Beacon that they have “separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.”