Pro Cyclist, 26, Dies After Horrific Crash During Race
‘DANGEROUS DESCENT’
A Swiss professional cyclist has died after a crash during the Tour de Suisse, his team announced Friday. Gino Mäder, 26, went off the road and fell into a ravine during a descent on Thursday. Medical staff found him unconscious in water but were able to resuscitate him before he was airlifted to a hospital. “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder,” his team, Bahrain Victorious, said Friday morning. The statement added that everyone in the team “is devastated by this tragic accident” and called Mäder “an extraordinary athlete.” American cyclist Magnus Sheffield also left the road on the same descent on Thursday and was hospitalized with a concussion and bruises. In a tweet Thursday evening, world champion Remco Evenepoel said it “wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent.”