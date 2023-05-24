‘Ginormous’ 11-Foot Alligator Caught in Houston Suburb
An enormous alligator was captured after being spotted wandering through a Texas neighborhood early Sunday, according to KTRK-TV. A witness told the station that he sighted the reptile near his home in Missouri City, a suburb outside of Houston, just after midnight. “I saw his eyes. I didn’t see him, I saw his eyes. So, it made me do a U-turn, and then when I did the U-turn, I drove slow, and then I saw him,” Cornealous Greigg Jr. said. “He was ginormous. He was huge. I’ve never seen one that big up close.” The animal appeared calm, but Greigg said he stayed in his vehicle and called the police. Timothy DeRamus, a man commonly referred to as Houston’s “gator wrangler,” arrived shortly after, according to the Dallas Morning News. The capture took roughly three hours to execute, with officials estimating after that the creature was about 1,200 pounds and spanned 11 feet in length. They also said the alligator was likely around 85 years old. “An alligator like this could knock my leg off real easy,” DeRamus told KTRK. “He’s just a massive beast.”