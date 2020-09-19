CHEAT SHEET
Ginsburg’s Dying Wish Was That Trump Not Pick Her Successor
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her granddaughter just days before her death Friday that her last wish was that President Trump not be the one to choose her successor. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” she dictated to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, according to NPR. Her succession on the high court is likely inspire a fierce partisan battle as the November election nears and in its aftermath. President Donald Trump floated a list of potential Supreme Court nominees in the weeks prior to her death. She died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.