U.S. Soccer Star Announces Baby News With World Cup Goal Celebration

Gio Reyna used a World Cup goal celebration to reveal that he and his wife are expecting their first child during the final moments of the United States’ 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday. The midfielder came off the bench and put the finishing touch on the USMNT’s World Cup opening match with a spectacular shot in added time. After celebrating with teammates and manager Mauricio Pochettino, Reyna, 23, tucked the ball under his jersey and sucked his thumb. The move is a longtime soccer tradition used to announce a pregnancy. “My wife’s pregnant,” Reyna revealed after the match. “I’ve known for a couple of months now, so I was waiting for the perfect time. And this sort of felt like it.” The goal was the first World Cup goal of Reyna’s career and his 10th for the national team. Reyna’s strike capped a dominant night for the Americans, with Folarin Balogun scoring twice and an own goal helping secure three points in the first match of Group D. Next, the U.S. will face Australia in Seattle on Friday.