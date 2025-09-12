Cheat Sheet
Coffee Prices Explode as Trump Pushes Crisis to Boiling Point
GRINDING US DOWN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.12.25 9:13AM EDT 
Published 09.12.25 9:12AM EDT 
Trump and a cup of coffee
REUTERS

Coffee drinkers are facing record-breaking prices in part due to Donald Trump’s anger over the conviction of his friend, Brazilian ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the consumer price for a pound of beans has soared from $7.02 in January to a new high of $8.87, marking the steepest rise this century. A perfect storm is to blame, with poor harvests in key producing countries, and Trump’s imposition of 50 percent tariffs on the world’s largest exporter, Brazil. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, in 2023, U.S. coffee imports stood at $7.85 billion. Almost all beans consumed came from abroad, particularly Brazil, which tended to supply around a third of the market. Per The Financial Times, imports of beans from the South American nation are down 50 percent in the year to date, and plummeted 75 percent in August. Meanwhile, major producers like Switzerland and Canada have also been affected by the president’s tariff project, while others, such as Vietnam and Colombia, haven’t been able to fill the gap.

Read it at The Financial Times

2

Giorgio Armani Left a Shock Twist for His Heirs in His Will

LAST ARMANI STANDING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.12.25 9:14AM EDT 
TOPSHOT - Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his presentation for Armani Prive during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week to mark its 20th anniversary, in Paris on January 28, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

The late Giorgio Armani’s will has instructed his heirs to gradually sell their shares of his eponymous fashion empire, marking a stunning reversal for the famously independent label. The designer, who died on Sept. 4 aged 91, has no children and left no direct heirs. A directive in his will has since stipulated that his successors must sell an initial 15 percent stake of their shares within 18 months, followed by a further 30-55 percent to the same buyer within three to five years. In a surprising directive, the will also names luxury titans LVMH, L’Oreal, and EssilorLuxottica as high-priority potential buyers, marking a stark contrast to Armani’s lifelong refusal to cede control of his empire and its Italian roots. It is not yet clear what would happen if any of the designated successors refused to sell their stake in the empire. The Armani group has had commercial partnerships with both L’Oreal and EssilorLuxottica, both of which have expressed interest in acquiring the brand. “We’re proud of the consideration our group and its management received from Mr Armani,” an EssilorLuxottica spokesman told Reuters, who said they would “carefully assess” the development. Analysts, however, believe LMVH, controlled by billionaire Bernard Arnault, may ultimately prevail in the succession war.

Read it at Reuters

3
Elon Musk Voted Least Popular Man in Texas
LONE RANGER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.12.25 9:07AM EDT 
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Tesla welcomed throngs of electric car lovers to Texas on April 7 for a huge party inaugurating a "gigafactory" the size of 100 professional soccer fields. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Tesla welcomed throngs of electric car lovers to Texas on April 7 for a huge party inaugurating a "gigafactory" the size of 100 professional soccer fields. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images) SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Despite relocating his base of operations to Texas and even founding a town there, Elon Musk has come dead last in a favorability poll of prominent people who live in the Lone Star State. More than 800 registered voters were polled by Texas Public Opinion this week, ahead of a tightly contested race for a Senate seat, during which they were asked to rank various public figures in terms of whether they held a positive view of them. Rep. Colin Allred led the poll with a favorability rating of +6, followed by State Rep. James Talarico and Congressman Joaquin Castro with +5 each. Musk, however, found himself languishing at the bottom, with a favorability rating of -10, lower than that of Attorney General Ken Paxton and President Donald Trump, who had ratings of -9 and -1, respectively. Fifty-one percent of respondents said they have an “unfavorable” view of Musk, with 34 percent claiming to be “very unfavorable” towards the Tesla CEO. It follows a similar poll conducted by Gallup in August, in which Musk was named the most unpopular person in America, with 61 percent of people claiming to have a negative opinion of him.

4
Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Glad She’s Not in Dad’s Will: ‘No Regrets’
❌SULK HOGAN❌
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.12.25 6:51AM EDT 
Jennifer McDaniel , Hulk Hogan and Singer Brooke Hogan arrive at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace
Jacob Andrzejczak/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan’s daughter says she has no regrets about being excluded from her father’s multi-million-dollar will, as she only ever wanted his love and time. Brooke Hogan, 37, told TMZ she’s been supporting herself through life’s ups and downs. “His decision is no surprise to me. It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker, and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.” Legal documents filed by Hogan’s son, Nick, 35, state that his dad’s will, last amended in 2023, left $5 million in assets to him as the sole beneficiary. According to U.S. Weekly, Brooke asked to be taken off the will following an argument with her father in 2023. In its reporting, TMZ wrote: “Brooke says money never mattered… telling us all she ever wanted was the best for Hulk. She says she didn’t want money in return, she wanted his time, honesty, and love.” Hogan died from a heart attack in July, with the documents showing he left behind $4 million in rights to publicity, $200,000 in cryptocurrency, property worth $799,000, and any possible winnings from a medical malpractice lawsuit relating to surgery he underwent towards the end of his life.

Actress Brooke Hogan poses with a Hulk Hogan figurine
Brooke said she just wanted her dad's love and time. Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Read it at TMZ

5
Secret Service Employee Put on Leave Over Charlie Kirk ‘Karma’ Post
WAR OF WORDS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.12.25 5:45AM EDT 
Founder and president of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks
Founder and president of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A Secret Service employee has been put on leave after posting about “karma” in relation to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. According to the New York Post, Anthony Pough wrote on Facebook, “If you are Mourning [sic] this guy .. delete me. He spewed hate and racism on his show.” Pough had also shared a clip of Kirk—who was fatally shot during an appearance at Utah Valley University—suggesting that Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Democratic former congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and others were “affirmative action picks,” according to the Post. “At the end of the day, you answer to GOD and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesnt [sic] leave,” Pough added. A Secret Service spokesperson told the Post: “The U.S. Secret Service will not tolerate any behavior which violates our code of conduct. We are aware of the employee’s social media post from today, and the individual has been placed on administrative leave as we investigate the matter.”

Read it at New York Post

6
Trump’s Foreign Leader BFF Learns His Steep Sentence for Coup-Plotting
GUILTY!
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.11.25 8:12PM EDT 
Published 09.11.25 5:31PM EDT 
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Adriano Machado via Reuters

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Thursday convicted Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a military coup and attempting to abolish Brazil’s democracy, and hours later sentenced the 70-year-old former president to 27 years and three months in prison. The vote was 4 to 1. In 2022, Bolsonaro allegedly planned to stay in office and overturn the election by poisoning left-wing rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after he unseated Bolsonaro. Then, on Jan. 8, 2023, his supporters stormed the Supreme Court, Congress, and Presidential Palace, causing “damage of an Amazonian scale,” said Judge Luiz Fux. While the alt-right populist has been awaiting his sentence under home arrest, his son, Eduardo, has been lobbying the Trump administration to intervene in the case, per The New York Times. Trump, in turn, has imposed 50 percent tariffs on Brazil, reportedly targeting them for political reasons. Reacting to the sentence, Trump said: “That’s very much like they tried to do with me. But they didn’t get away with it at all.” Bolsonaro’s lawyers can appeal the sentence, but not the verdict.

Read it at BBC

7
Russian and Chinese Bots Fueling Online ‘Violence’ After Kirk Shooting
FROM RUSSIA WITH HATE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.12.25 6:29AM EDT 
Published 09.12.25 3:04AM EDT 

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Russian and Chinese bots are stoking “violence” online in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination. The conservative activist was shot dead on Wednesday while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University, and officials have yet to catch the killer. Speaking at a press conference in Utah on Thursday to share new information about the person of interest in Kirk’s murder, Cox also addressed what he called a “tremendous amount of disinformation” online in the wake of the shooting. Acknowledging they are tracking the disturbing content on social media, Cox said, “What we’re seeing is our adversaries want violence. We have bots from Russia, China, all over the world that are trying to instill disinformation and encourage violence.” He did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but added, “We’ll have more to say about that in the days and weeks to come.” In the days since Kirk’s murder, social media has been flooded with conspiracy theories and online feuds, as well as graphic footage of Kirk’s shooting. President Donald Trump quickly blamed the “radical left” for the murder. The governor suggested people “turn off those streams and spend a little more time with our families. We desperately need some healing.” Cox also confirmed that Utah will “pursue the death penalty in this case.”

8
NFL Team Fires Employee Over Charlie Kirk Post
STAFFER SACKED
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 5:46PM EDT 
GettyImages-72679121_lb9yhg
The NFL team posted on X Thursday, labeling the comments by the former staffer as “insensitive. Diamond Images/Getty

The Carolina Panthers fired an employee on Thursday due to a social media post regarding the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. Charlie Rock, a football communications coordinator for the team, posted an image of Kirk on his personal Instagram along with text that read, “Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it ...,” just hours after the Conservative activist was killed in Utah. Rock’s statement was a possible reference to an April 2023 quote from Kirk, in which he said, “I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” The NFL team posted on X Thursday that “the views expressed by our employees are their own.” Rock started with the football organization in 2024 as an intern in the same department, and had recently been promoted to a full-time position, The Charlotte Observer reported. A source briefed on the decision confirmed the firing to the Daily Beast.

Read it at The Charlotte Observer

9
WWE Hall of Famer Suffers Stroke
‘THE KING’
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.11.25 5:39PM EDT 
Jerry "The King" Lawler addresses the audience at the WWE SummerSlam 2015
JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke last Friday, according to a report from TMZ. Lawler’s daughter Heather told the publication that the 75-year-old retired wrestler and commentator is resting and recovering safely at home, and that he should be able to return to regular activity in a matter of weeks. It is the third stroke Lawler has suffered in the past decade following incidents in 2018 and 2023. Lawler also suffered a heart attack while commentating Monday Night Raw in 2012. Lawler wrestled in the eighties and nineties in what was then known as the WWF, but is best known to modern audiences for his commentary. Lawler has been the color commentator on many of WWE’s iconic matches, such as when The Undertaker threw Mankind through the cage in their 1998 Hell in a Cell match.

Read it at TMZ

10
Colorado School Shooter Was ‘Radicalized’ Student, 16
TRAGEDY
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 5:06PM EDT 
Evergreen Shooting.
EVERGREEN, CO- SEPTEMBER 10: Students reunite with loved ones and classmates outside Bergen Meadow Elementary School after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colo., on Sept. 10, 2025. At least three students were injured, including the suspected shooter, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The /Denver Post via Getty Images

Authorities in Colorado have named the shooter who injured two students at Evergreen High School on Wednesday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that Desmond Holly, 16, opened fire and repeatedly reloaded inside the school before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Holly’s motive is not yet known, but that he “was radicalized by some extremist network.” The shooting resulted in the hospitalization of two students, one of whom is still in critical condition. FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that his agency is assisting local law enforcement in its response. News of the shooting emerged shortly after word spread online that conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot at an event in Utah. Kirk was scheduled to speak at an event in Colorado on Thursday, but he died from his wounds. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert triggered a verbal skirmish Wednesday with another Colorado congresswoman, Rep. Brittany Petterson, when Boebert followed up a silent moment of prayer for Kirk on the House floor by proposing a vocal prayer. Petterson pointed out that the Evergreen shooting did not receive that response, and shouting ensued from Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Read it at CBS News

