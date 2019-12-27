Girl, 10, Dies After Cardiac Arrest on Plane Out of LAX

Read it at CNN
A 10-year-old girl died after she reportedly went into cardiac arrest on a plane out of Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening. Delta Flight 2423 was on its way to Seattle when it returned to LAX due to a passenger medical issue on board, according to the FAA. Paramedics responded to the airport shortly before 6 p.m. and “furiously worked” to save the girl’s life, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, adding: “Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help.” The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death, but said it does not appear there was foul play involved.