Girl, 12, Walked a Mile to Help 4-year-old Sister Despite Her Own Stab Wounds

A 12-year-old girl has been praised for her courage after she trekked for more than a mile to seek help for her 4-year-old sister, despite also suffering stab wounds.

Florida police said despite the youngster’s bravery, her younger sister died from her injuries early Thursday morning.

The stabbing, which occurred at a home in an Orlando suburb, was labeled a “domestic incident” by Sgt. Derek Chenoweth of the Longwood Police Department.

In addition to the siblings, a man was also found in the home with stab wounds when police arrived. Authorities haven’t shared who they believe to be responsible for the stabbing spree.

Both the man and the 12-year-old girl remained in critical condition on Thursday afternoon, Chenoweth said.

“It is incredible that this 12-year-old, after being injured at the house, was able to walk nearly a mile to summon help,” Chenoweth said in a press conference. “It speaks volumes about her courage and what it took to get away from danger and find help as quickly as she did.”

Chenoweth said if the girl didn’t react the way she did, he’s unsure how much time would’ve passed before police were alerted to the carnage.

Authorities have not said what relationship the man had with the sisters, but confirmed they were related. Chenoweth told reporters that everyone suspected of being involved is accounted for and the girls’ mother has been notified and there is no threat to the public.