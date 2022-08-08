Girl, 15, Shot Dead by 9-Year-Old Boy Playing With a Gun in Baltimore
‘PUT THE GUNS AWAY’
A teen girl was accidentally shot in the head on her front porch by a 9-year-old boy in Baltimore on Saturday night, cops said. Nykayla Strawder, 15, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being struck by a bullet fired by the unidentified child, who was playing with a loaded gun belonging to a relative who works as an armed security guard. The boy dropped the firearm and ran after the shooting. Police said he will not face criminal charges over the killing because of his age, the Baltimore Sun reports. Nykayla’s mom, Nykerah Strawder, identified her daughter as the victim on Sunday. “I want children to be more safe,” Strawder said. “To put the guns away, get rid of these guns. I lost my daughter; I’ll never be the same.”