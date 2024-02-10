Girl, 3, Rescued From Rubble 60 Hours After Deadly Landslide in Philippines
‘A MIRACLE’
Rescue crews saved a three-year-old girl from the muck days after a landslide that had already claimed 27 lives in a gold-mining village in the Philippines. The girl was recovered in Masara, a village on Mindanao island, where the Philippine Red Cross led efforts to find survivors buried in the earth, sometimes using only their hands to dig. Edward Macapili, a local official for the Davao de Oro province, called the child’s rescue a “miracle” and said it “gives hope to the rescuers” of finding more survivors. “A child’s resilience is usually less than that of adults, yet the child survived,” Macapili said. The Red Cross shared photos on their Facebook page of the tiny child wrapped in shiny emergency blankets and safely carried by staff into a medical center for treatment. The search continues for dozens of missing people affected by the landslide, which occurred Tuesday night because of heavy rainfall.