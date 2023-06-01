Girl, 4, Accidentally Shot Dead by Another Child: Cops
A 4-year-old girl died after she was accidentally shot by another child in Illinois, according to police. Emergency services were called to a home at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning in River Grove where they found the victim severely injured. The girl, who later died, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Camila Ariana Duarte, according to CBS News. Police said her father told them that he was outside when the shooting took place inside the home. He said he immediately called 911 after being informed of the deadly accident by another child, according to ABC 7. The father holds a valid Firearm Owners Identification and concealed carry cards, and admitted owning the firearm involved in the shooting, but insisted that he always kept the gun on a high shelf, police said.