Girl, 7, Miraculously Survives 3 Days Floating at Sea

A seven-year-old girl has been found clinging to a fishing trap after days lost at sea. She was among a small group of survivors found following the sinking of the KM Nurul Salsa on Wednesday, 43 miles from Selayar Island in Indonesia. There had been 78 people aboard for the journey from Jampea Island to Selayar when the ship suffered engine failure, the Associated Press reports. The Independent reports that 47 people were saved in the initial stage of the rescue operation, which pulled together more than 200 responders. The girl was found on Saturday as part of a group of five survivors, AP reported, managing to stay afloat for three days before a fisherman found them and radioed authorities for assistance. A 46-year-old mom and her son were also found by a group of fishermen on Balaloho Island near Selayar on Sunday. Emergency response leader Andi Sultan said that rescue teams faced “extremely harsh weather” and waves of up to 10 feet. At the time of writing, 18 people remain missing, with one person confirmed dead.