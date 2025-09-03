Girl, 8, Bitten by Shark in Horror Beach Attack: ‘So Much Blood’

An 8-year-old girl was left in pools of blood after being savaged by a shark while going for a swim in Texas. Harper Ochoa screamed in pain after the shark ripped a chunk from her leg in the shallows off Galveston. “At first we thought, you know, was it a stingray?” her mother, Christa, told KWTX 10. She managed to push the creature off her daughter, but as they pulled her away from the water they saw that part of her leg was missing below the calf. “It was just so much blood, it was hard to tell what was going on. Then, when they were able to kind of get it to stop bleeding, the doctor was able to confirm that it looked like something from a shark, and she got 13 staples in the back of her leg,” she said. Harper was released from the hospital after Saturday’s attack but had to be readmitted due to an infection. The station reports she is being kept in the hospital for a few days, but is doing well. Despite her ordeal, her mother says Harper’s in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to the beach.

