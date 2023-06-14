Girl, 9, Left ‘Shaking and Sobbing’ After Man Labels Her Transgender at Track Meet
A 9-year-old Canadian girl was left “visibly shaking and sobbing” after a man labeled her as transgsender at a school track meet, according to her mother. Heidi Star said the grandfather of another student interrupted a shot put event and proceeded to berate her daughter at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, British Columbia last week. “She was standing in line and all of a sudden, this man comes out of the crowd,” Star told the New York Post. “He stops the entire event and says ‘This is a girl’s event, why are boys allowed to throw?’” The man’s wife also allegedly accused the girl’s parents of being “genital mutilators, groomers and pedophiles.” Speaking to local outlet Castanet, the man—identified as Josef Tesar—denied yelling at the girl but did say he asked an official at the event if it was a “mixed competition.” He further claimed that the girl’s mother shouted at him “offering if I want to see [the girl] naked, or if I want to see her genitals.” “I said ‘No, the certificate is OK.’ That’s all I said,” he claimed. He also denied that his wife “called the mother anything.”