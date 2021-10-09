‘Girl in the Closet’ Lauren Kavanaugh’s Child Sex Charges Quietly Dropped
ANOTHER TWIST
Prosecutors in Denton County, Texas, quietly filed to dismiss three child sexual assault charges recently against Lauren Kavanaugh, the Dallas Morning News reports. Kavanaugh became know as the known as “Girl in the Closet” after she was rescued two decades ago from parents who kept her in a feces-covered closet while starving, torturing and sexually abusing her. However, in an unexpected twist, she was arrested in 2018 for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl she met through a Facebook fan page called “The Lauren Kavanaugh Story.”
Now 28, Kavanaugh was facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted however she was freed from jail on Wednesday. It’s unclear why prosecutors dropped the charges, and officials did not respond to the Dallas Morning News’ request for comment. Kavanaugh was indicted in 2019 then found to be incompetent to stand trial. She was sent to a mental-health facility last year so her competency could be restored.