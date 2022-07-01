Girl Loses Leg in Horror 9-Foot Shark Attack at Florida Beach
BENEATH THE WAVES
A teenage girl has lost her leg after suffering serious injuries in a shark attack in Florida on Thursday, local authorities said. The victim was scalloping in water around five feet deep off Keaton Beach when the predator struck, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. One of the girl’s family members reportedly jumped into the water to save her from the beast, which was estimated to be nine feet long by witnesses. The species of shark couldn’t be determined. “It’s a tragedy, what’s happened,” Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told WCTV. The girl was expected to survive her injuries after receiving urgent treatment at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Florida accounts for almost 40 percent of the world’s unprovoked shark bites, according to the International Shark Attack File.