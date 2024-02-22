Girl Scouts Threatened Legal Action Against Troop Over Gaza Fundraiser
TOUGH COOKIES
A Girl Scout troop leader in Missouri was threatened with legal action by the organization after her troop tried to sell bracelets to raise money for Gaza, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Nawal Abuhamdeh said that it had been the children’s idea to sell bracelets to raise money for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. She said that the members of her troop, including her own 10 year-old daughter, had been deeply emotionally impacted by Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 29,000 people, and at least 10,000 children. “I’m grieving. We are all grieving. We literally couldn’t muster the energy to sell cookies,” Abuhamdeh said. Soon after making a post about the fundraiser, Abuhamdeh said she received an email from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri organization, alerting her that her troop could not support “partisan politics,” and needed to “stay neutral.” The email said that the fundraiser had violated the organization’s governing documents, and that if the troop went forward with their plan, the organization would engage legal counsel to “protect the intellectual property and other rights of the organization.” Chief membership and marketing officer for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri told the Post-Dispatch that the fundraiser had been challenged because Abuhamdeh had failed to get the proper approval from the organization. Abuhamdeh said she had seen troops hold similar fundraisers to support the victims of the war in Ukraine. Ultimately, the troop has decided to disband from the Girl Scouts.