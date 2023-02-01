Busty Women, Rejoice: This Is The Sports Bra You’ve Been Waiting For

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Bra shopping might be a seamless experience for some, but for someone like me who has been busty since middle school, the task is often daunting, especially when finding the right sports bra. Countless years of unsuccessful bra shopping have taught me that if I don’t do my research or sift through the right reviews, the bra I’m hoping will save the day might turn out to be an absolute dud.

It wasn’t until Girlfriend Collective entered my orbit last year that I finally had confidence and clarity in shopping purely online for all my workout apparel, including sports bras. As someone who bounces around—quite literally—between different workouts, including pilates, running, yoga, etc., I need a supportive bra that can accommodate any and every activity, whether low or high impact.

Thankfully, Girlfriend Collective carries just the bra that gives you the perfect balance of compression and comfort. The $46 Dylan Tank Bra is not only a supportive, versatile, full-coverage, so-comfy-you-can-sleep-in-it sports bra that you’ll wear during bouncy, higher-impact workouts, but you’ll love it so much that you’ll even wear it as an everyday bra, and dare I say, perhaps even as a top.

Girlfriend Collective Dylan Tank Bra While it might be tricky to wear the high-neckline, racerback bra with every garment in your wardrobe, you’ll be dying to throw it on every chance you get, even layering it under your clothes as an undershirt. Not only is it so much more comfortable than all my underwire, push-up, padded bras that I wear purely for lift and support, but it is also incredibly flattering and form-fitting, too. Even though the bra does fit my chest securely and snuggly, there’s no uni-boob action or flattening going on, which is something I struggle with in all my other sports bras. Buy At Girlfriend Collective $ 46 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The bra has great coverage, almost going down to your belly button, and hides enough where you’ll only be showing a modest peek of skin, especially if you pair the Dylan Tank Bra with my personal favorite pair of workout leggings: Girlfriend Collective’s coordinating Compressive High-Rise Legging. This dynamic duo smooths and holds everything in place without making you feel like you’re barely breathing or bearing all. I wear the set both in and out of the gym, and it has become my go-to weekend uniform.

No matter your size or fitness goals, you’ll find the body confidence and bust support you’re looking for in the Girlfriend Collective Dylan Tank Bra. The size-inclusive (from XXS to 6XL) cropped racerback bra is just the sexy top you need to take you from the treadmill to happy hour.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.