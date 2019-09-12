CHEAT SHEET
Girlfriend of Cleveland Browns’ Chris Smith Dies in Car Accident
The girlfriend of Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith was killed in a Wednesday morning car crash, CNN reports. Petara Cordero and Smith were in the NFL player's 2019 Lamborghini when they pulled over on a Cleveland highway early Wednesday morning after a tire blew. According to Cleveland police, Cordero got out of the vehicle and was hit shortly after by a woman driving a 2017 Mazda 3. The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say the driver of the Mazda admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel. The incident is under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.
Cordero reportedly have birth to her and Smith's daughter just four weeks ago. “Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara,” Browns team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.”